Final electoral roll for Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts released

January 22, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, District Election Officers and Collectors of Erode, Salem and Namakkal released the final electoral rolls in the respective districts on Monday.

In Erode, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara released the electoral roll at the Collectorate in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Electoral Registration Officer M. Sathish Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and representatives of recognised political parties. As on January 22, 2024, the district has a total of 19,54,712 voters including 9,46,965 men, 10,07,577 women and 170 transgenders.

The total number of voters in each constituency are: Erode (East) – 2,30,448 voters, Erode (West) – 2,95,732, Modakkurichi – 2,27,935, Perundurai – 2,33,338, Bhavani – 2,37,909, Anthiyur – 2,16,123, Gobichettipalayam – 2,54,133, and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,59,094.

The Collector said a draft electoral roll was published on October 27, 2023, after which forms were received from electors for inclusion, deletion of names and making corrections. Also, four special camps were held at all the 2,222 polling booths at 952 locations in the district and forms were received. While 46,131 forms were received for inclusion of name, 39,523 forms were received for deletion of names and 15,396 forms for corrections in the roll. “After scrutiny of the forms, eligible voters were included in the roll,” he added. He said there are 25,280 young voters and 13,054 persons with disabilities in the roll.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam released the electoral roll for 11 Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 29,28,122 voters (14,56,299 men, 14,71,524 women and 299 transgenders). The total number of voters in each constituency is: Gangavalli (SC) – 2,25,312, Attur (SC) – 2,36,910, Yercaud (ST) – 2,79,664, Omalur – 2,93,597, Mettur – 2,69,907, Edappadi – 2,82,892, Sankari – 2,67,418, Salem (West) – 2,98,347, Salem (North) – 2,67,722, Salem (South) – 2,49,924, and Veerapandi – 2,56,429.

In Namakkal, Collector S. Uma released the roll for the six Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 14,32,307 voters (6,93,728 men, 7,38,383 women and 196 transgenders.) The total number of voters in each constituency is: Rasipuram (SC) – 2,29,587, Senthamangalam (ST) 2,42,447, Namakkal – 2,56,177, Paramathi Velur – 2,19,264, Tiruchengode – 2,55,689, and Kumarapalayam – 2,55,689.

