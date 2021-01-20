Final electoral roll for districts released

The final electoral roll (photo electoral roll) released on Wednesday has listed 30,62,744 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district.

M. Karunakaran, Director of Handlooms and Textiles and Electoral Roll Observer for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, the Nilgiris districts, released the final roll in the presence of Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials.

As per the final electoral roll, there are 15,09,531 male voters, 15,52,799 female voters and 414 voters in the other gender category in Coimbatore district.

Of the total voters who have found places in the final electoral roll, 37,667 voters are aged 18 and 19.

Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency has the highest number of 4,61,000 voters among the 10 constituencies.

As per a release issued by the district administration, future revisions in the electoral roll will be done at the offices of electoral registration officers and the assistant electoral registration officers.

It said that arrangements have also been made on the website www.nvsp.in and Voters’ Helpline App for further addition and deletion of names in the electoral roll.

Differently-abled voters can update information on disabilities through the nearest village administrative offices, taluk offices, through PWD App and also through 1,950 voters’ service centres using their voters identification card. This information will help authorities arrange facilities for people with disabilities for voting.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district has 23,52,785 voters in its eight Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral roll.

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the electoral roll in the presence of representatives from various political parties at the Collectorate, a release said. A total of 11,88,733 voters were women and 11,63,767 were men. The remaining 285 voters were from the third gender.

The eight Assembly constituencies in the district are Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. As many as 2,493 polling stations will be available for these constituencies in total. About 70,715 new voters were added to the electoral roll and 21,772 names were removed from the roll, according to the release.

Palladam Assembly constituency had the highest electorate in the district with 3,87,111 voters and Madathukulam Assembly constituency had the least number of voters- 2,47,629.

The Nilgiris

The electoral rolls released by the Nilgiris Collector revealed that the there were a total of 5,85,049 voters in the three constituencies of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur.

In a press release, the district administration stated that there were a total of 2,81,762 male voters, 3,03,270 female voters and 17 voters belonging to the third gender. Since November, when the draft electoral rolls were last published, a total of 6,271 male voters, 7,074 female voters and five belonging to the third gender were added to the rolls.

The Collector said that people can check whether their names have been included in the electoral rolls by calling the number – 1950.