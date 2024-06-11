ADVERTISEMENT

FIMS Hospitals, Kidney Health India to conduct awareness run on June 23 in Coimbatore

Published - June 11, 2024 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

FIMS Hospitals in partnership with Kidney Health India (KHI) will organise an awareness marathon on June 23, 2024 at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore.

The event aims to promote health, fitness, and organ donation awareness while supporting KHI’s mission to provide treatment for underprivileged kidney failure patients.

The marathon, to commence at 5.30 a.m. from FIMS Hospitals, Sundarapuram, will be held under different categories— 1 km, 4 km, 6 km and 10 km. All participants will receive a T-shirt, medal, certificate, water bottle, and refreshments. The event is approved by the Coimbatore District Athletic Association.

Dr. Murugadoss, Chairman, FIMS Hospitals said that “raising awareness about organ donation and promoting healthy lifestyle is crucial to improving the lives of those affected by kidney disease. We encourage everyone to join us for this fun and meaningful event.

To register, call 8300 108 108 / 82200 19690.

