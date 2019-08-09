Film awards recognise works of two Coimbatore personalities

The National Film Awards 2019, announced on Friday, has recognised and brought to light again the works of two personalities from Coimbatore - G.D. Naidu and Arunachalam Muruganantham.

PadMan, a biopic on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, has won the Best Film on Social Issues and G.D. Naidu: the Edison of India, a biopic on industrialist and inventor G.D. Naidu, has won the Best Film on Science and Technology in the non feature film category.

According to Mr. Muruganantham, the film PadMan, which was released in 2018, was well-received in several other countries too. The award has again highlighted the issue of menstrual hygiene.

The award is an inspiration to many to take movies on social issues and will motivate many to work in areas of concern to the society. Apart from installing in several countries and across India, the low-cost sanitary napkin machine that he developed, Mr. Muruganantham is currently working on a project to make drinking water treatment affordable and give potable water at an affordable cost. “Entrepreneurs need to look at solving local issues,” he said.

Akila Shanmugham, one of the trustees of G.D. Naidu Charities, said the Film Division of India allocates funds to make documentaries and Director K. Ranjithkumar wanted to make one on late G.D. Naidu.

He wrote to Naidu’s family and after getting their approval came down to Coimbatore.

He interviewed several people and did research on the works of G.D. Naidu. The 58-minute movie was taken in 2018 and screened in Germany recently.

“The award is a recognition to G.D. Naidu, who was an industrialist, inventor, and educationalist. The movie G.D. Naidu: the Edison of India will be screened in Coimbatore on Monday,” she said.