Fillip to road infrastructure seen as potential game-changer for Coimbatore 

June 28, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:

A push to strengthen road infrastructure for seamless connectivity between the core city and its peripheries was considered to be of paramount importance by panelists at a discussion here on Wednesday.

They were of the view that strengthening the road network would help realise the potential for rapid strides that Coimbatore could make as a hub for industries, educational institutions and healthcare.

The discussion was on “All Roads Lead to Coimbatore” that was held as part of Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0, presented by G Square and powered by The Hindu. The discussion by key personalities — representing industries, logistics, realty and real estate sectors — centred around economic growth that could be achieved with the development of the Western Bypass Road, by fostering residential localities in salubrious settings at Kovaipudur area and factoring in the pace of Coimbatore’s distinction as one of the fastest growing tier-two cities. It was moderated by J. Sathish, director, Kongu Global Forum, and Joint Secretary of Resident Awareness Association of Coimbatore. C.R. Shivakumar, Founder and CEO, Dhanvi Ventures India and president of National Association of Realtors, India; Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director, Gloshipping and Logistics; Arjun Prakash, Director, Effica Automation, and Past Chairman, CII, Coimbatore Zone; and S.S. Sathiyaa Narayanaa, Zonal Head, G Square, discussed about road sector fuelling growth. The speakers’ thrust was on elevated corridors on all National Highways and State Highways passing through the city and early completion of the Western Bypass Road and the proposed Eastern Bypass Road to bring about seamless connectivity between the city and its extensions. Kovaipudur, owing to its proximity to the Western Ghats, could emerge as a paradise for retirees once the Western Bypass Road comes up, Mr. Narayanna said, adding that the efforts which are under way to widen the L&T Bypass Road were bound to spur demand for residential space.

Mr. Sathish saw in the formation of the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority a sound augury for expediting the organic growth of the city and attracting large-scale investments in realty, industries and logistics, which the other panelists endorsed as the basis for spin-off demand for commercial and office spaces, and formation of residential localities. Mr. Arjun Prakash said there was a further need for pitching Coimbatore as a destination for investments by multinational companies. The CII was in the process of bringing in investments by sunrise sectors with the support of like-minded entities in Coimbatore, he said. The sanction for multi-modal logistics park for Coimbatore is a strong indication of the city’s potential to attract robust presence of e-commerce companies, which have large requirement of space on the peripheries of the city, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar spoke about the initiatives taken by IT companies and ELCOT to ramp up their activities in the city. This showed Coimbatore’s emergence as an investment destination.