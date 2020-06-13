Fill water bodies in Anthiyur with surplus water from Mettur: CPI

ERODE

13 June 2020 22:51 IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) have urged the State Government to divert the surplus water from Mettur Dam and fill the lakes, ponds and other water bodies in Anthiyur Taluk.

At the party’s Anthiyur Taluk conference held recently, a resolution seeking diversion of surplus water from Mettur to Anthiyur was passed. “When Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has taken steps to divert surplus water to fill water bodies in his district, steps should also be taken to fill water bodies in Anthiyur Taluk”, the resolution said.

Other resolutions include action against micro finance companies that force people to pay interest or EMI, adequate compensation for plantain farmers whose crops were damaged due to strong winds, continuation of free power to farmers and increase in number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The conference was inaugurated by district secretary T.A. Madheswaran, in the presence of State Committee member Mohan Kumar and other functionaries.

