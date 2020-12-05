Fill vacancies in Ministry of Education posts, MDMK demands

MDMK youth wing secretary V. Eswaran, in a statement, said there were 324 vacancies in the Ministry

MDMK youth wing secretary V. Eswaran has urged the Central government to fill vacancies in the Ministry of Education as there are over 300 vacancies as per an Right To Information (RTI) Act reply.

In a statement, he said that he received a reply from the Ministry to his application under the RTI Act on November 27. As per the reply, the total number of staff working in the Ministry of Education is 754 and that there are 326 vacancies.

Mr. Eswaran alleged that such a large number of vacancies in the Ministry of Education would hamper its functioning, especially with policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 being rolled out. “If there are so many vacancies in the office of the Ministry of Education, how many vacancies must be present in the educational institutions run by the Central government?” he asked, urging the Central government to fill in all the vacancies at the earliest.

The RTI Act reply also contained a caste-wise breakup of the staff working in the Ministry of Education, according to which there are 195 staff members from the Scheduled Castes (SC), 50 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 111 from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) working in the Ministry.

In August, the Ministry of Human Resource Development was officially renamed the Ministry of Education following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. This name change was one of the recommendations made in the NEP 2020.