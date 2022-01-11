‘Fill vacancies in consumer disputes redressal fora’

Stating that the posts of presidents and members in the State and District-level Consumer Disputes Redressal fora are remaining vacant for many years now, the members of Erode District Consumer Protection Centre urged the State government to fill the existing vacancies immediately.

The centre’s annual general body meeting, presided by its president SKM. Maeilanandhan and secretary R. Balasubramanian, was held here recently in which various resolutions were adopted.

A resolution said that vacancies in many district forum were not filled up despite the Supreme Court issuing orders in August, 2021, to fill the vacancies within eight weeks.

Though applications were received for the posts, vacancies were yet to be filled.

Another resolution sought establishment of consumer protection authority (CCPA) in the State and District level committees as pointed out in the Consumer Protection Act, 2020.

Another resolution urged for opening sales counters at sub-registrar and tahsildar offices so that consumers can purchase documents at the exact price.

Food testing labs

A resolution called for establishing more food testing laboratories in the State to prevent adulteration. The resolution also stressed on procuring paddy only from farmers and not from traders and sought construction of godowns to stock the procured paddy.

Other resolutions called for setting up of consumer councils in education institutions, speedy completion of underground sewerage scheme works, establishing food parks in Erode and taking steps to control street dog population.