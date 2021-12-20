‘Fill vacancies in co-operative societies’

Salem

20 December 2021 22:10 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Primary Co-operative Bank All Workers’ Association took out a rally to District Collectorate here on Monday on various demands.

The members said that several co-operative society secretaries are given additional charges. They demanded that all vacancies in the societies must be filled at the earliest and 30 % hike in salaries for the staff who have been given additional charge.

Similar protests were held in Erode and Krishnagiri districts.

Advertising

Advertising