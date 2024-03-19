Filing of nominations to commence tomorrow in Krishnagiri

March 19, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI:

With filing of nominations commencing on Wednesday, District Election Officer and Collector K.M. Sarayu has issued guidelines to be followed by political parties and candidates during the filing process.

Nominations are open to filing from March 20 up to March 27, and may also be filed online on http://suvidha.eci.gov.in from March 20, but the last date for online filing of nominations is March 26.

Nominations can be filed from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Applications brought before 11 a.m and after 3 p.m shall not be accepted.

The Expenditure account of the candidate can only predate a day prior to the filing of nominations. A pre-existing account shall not be accepted for the purposes of expenditure account. The bank account may be opened with any nationalised bank, cooperative bank or post office savings account. The account shall be in the name of the candidate or may be a joint account of the candidate and the agent.

Only 4 persons will be permitted to accompany the candidate at the time of filing of nominations. Not more than 3 vehicles shall be permitted upto 100 meters of the office of the returning officer.

Scrutiny of nominations is on March 28, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

