Filing of nominations to begin today

Filing of nominations for Assembly election in all the eight constituencies will begin in the district on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that nominations will be received by the Returning Officers or Assistant Returning Officers of respective constituencies between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 12 and from March 15 to 19. The last date to file nomination is March 19 and scrutiny will take place on March 20. Nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on March 22. Allocation of symbols and final list of contesting candidates will be announced on the same day. He said that polling will take place on April 6 and counting on May 2.

Mr. Kathiravan said that only two persons are allowed to accompany the candidate within 100 metres distance of the office where the nomination is being filed. He said that candidates or their supporters should not enter the offices in large numbers where officials have painted markings on roads indicating the start of the 100m stretch.

Nominations can be filed with Erode East – Returning Officer (RO), Commissioner, Corporation Office, Erode, mobile: 94434 28644 or Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Tahsildar (Social Security Scheme), Corporation Office - Erode, mobile: 98423 57319, Erode West – Revenue Divisional Officer, Revenue Division Office, Erode, mobile: 94450 00439 or Tahsildar, Tahsildar Office, Erode, mobile: 94450 00563, Modakkurichi –Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Taluk Office, Modakkurichi, mobile: 70106 09547 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Modakkurichi, mobile: 98656 21212, Perundurai – District Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Officer, Taluk Office, Perundurai, mobile: 99945 79988 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Perundurai, mobile: 94450 00564, Bhavani – District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer, Taluk Office, Bhavani, mobile: 99449 31659 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Bhavani, mobile: 94450 00567, Anthiyur – District Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Officer, Taluk Office, Anthiyur, mobile: 99655 66276 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Anthiyur, mobile: 94454 61899, Gobichettipalayam RDO, Gobichettipalayam, mobile: 94450 00441 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Gobichettipalayam, mobile: 94450 00568 and Bhavanisagar – Assistant Director (Panchayats), Taluk Office, Sathyamangalam, mobile: 94438 95338 or Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Sathyamangalam, mobile: 94450 00569.