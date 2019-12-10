Filing of nominations for rural local body polls begins

A total of 100 candidates filed their nominations to contest in the rural local body elections for which polling is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30 in the district.

Elections for the various posts in the panchayat unions of Erode, Gobichettipalayam, Kodumudi, Modakurichi, Nambiyur, Talavadi and Thookanaickenpalayam will be held on December 27 while elections for the posts in the panchayat unions of Ammapettai, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Bhavani Sagar, Chennimalai, Perundurai and Sathyamangalam will be conducted on December 30.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that elections would be held to elect 2,524 members, including 19 district panchayat ward member, 183 panchayat union members, 225 village panchayat presidents and 2,097 village panchayat members.

Likewise, a total of 255 members, including one district panchayat president, one district panchayat vice-president, 14 panchayat union president, 14 panchayat union vice-presidents and 225 vice presidents of village panchayats would be elected indirectly, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that there are 9,08,160 electors, including 4,47,588 men and 4,60,532 women, in the rural urban bodies.

On the first day on Monday, 95 candidates filed papers for contesting for village panchayat ward member, while four candidates filed nominations for village panchayat president and one candidate filed papers for contesting for panchayat union ward member.

Of the 95 nominations, 24 were filed in Nambiyur Panchayat Union, 19 in Ammapettai and 10 were filed in Bhavani Sagar Panchayat Union offices.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the last date for filing of nomination would be December 16 up to 5 p.m. while scrutiny of nominations would take place on December 17. Withdrawal of nominations would be up to 3 p.m. on December 19 after which the final list of candidates would be announced.

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds

The receipt of nominations for the 10 panchayat unions and 333 village panchayats and their wards commenced here on Monday.

On December 27, the panchayat unions of Hosur, Kaveripattinam, Mathur, Thally and Uthangarai will go to polls along with their village panchayats, panchayat union wards, village panchayat wards and district panchayat wards.

On December 30, the panchayat unions of Bargur, Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri, and Veppanapalli will go to polls.

The elections will be held in two phases for 23 district panchayat wards, 221 panchayat union wards, 333 village panchayats, and 3,009 village panchayat wards.

Dharmapuri

The district with 10 panchayat unions will witness elections in two phases, covering 5 panchayat unions in each phase.

On December 27, panchayat unions of Dharmapuri, Harur, Kadathur, Nallampalli, Paapireddeipatti will go to local body polls.

The panchayat unions will witness elections for all of its village panchayats, village panchayat wards wards, panchayat union wards, and district panchayat wards.

On December 30, panchayat unions of Eriyur, Karimangalam, Morappur, Palacode, Pennagaram will go to rural local body polls. Elections will be held for its village panchayats, village panchayat wards, panchayat union wards, and district panchayat wards.

Elections will be held for the post of 18 district panchayat ward members; 188 panchayat union ward members, 251 village panchayat presidents, and 2,443 village panchayat ward members.

Counting of votes will be held on January 2, 2020. The first meeting of the newly elected ward members to take oath and assume office will be on January 6.

Finally, the meeting of the ward members for the indirect election of president or chairperson and vice-chairperson will be held on January 11, 2020.

Staff Reporter from Salem adds

On Monday, 187 nominations have been received for various posts in Namakkal and 309 nominations in Salem.

Elections are being held to 15 panchayat unions in Namakkal district.

According to officials, across the 15 blocks, one person filed nomination for district panchayat ward member, 23 persons for panchayat union council member, 12 for village panchayat president post and 151 nominations have been received for village panchayat ward member post.

In Salem, 591 Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed to receive nominations from candidates.

According to officials, four Returning Officers (RO) and 29 Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) have been appointed for district panchayat, 20 ROs and 57 AROs for panchayat unions, 20 ROs and 76 AROs for village panchayat president elections and 385 AROs to receive nominations from candidates for the village panchayat ward members.

On Monday, one nomination was received for district panchayat ward member, eight for panchayat union ward member, 29 for village panchayat president, and 271 for village panchayat ward member post.