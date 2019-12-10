Filing of nominations for rural local body elections begins

A total of 41 candidates, on Monday, filed their nominations to contest in the rural local body elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 27 and 30 in Coimbatore district.

Officials from the District Collectorate said that on the first day of filing nominations, 19 candidates filed papers for the posts of ward members of village panchayats and 12 for presidents of village panchayats. There were five nominations each for the posts of ward members of panchayat unions and ward members of district panchayats.

In the first phase scheduled on December 27, Anaimalai, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Pollachi (North) and Pollachi (South) panchayat unions will go to polls. The rest of the seven Panchayat Unions – Annur, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sarcarsamakulam, Sulthanpet, Sulur and Thondamuthur – will go to polls in the second phase on December 30.

The Panchayat Unions comprise Village Panchayat Wards, Village Panchayats, Panchayat Union Wards and District Panchayat Wards.

Tiruppur

A total of 63 nominations were filed in Tiruppur district. Officials said that 59 nominations were filed for the posts of ward members of village panchayats and 4 nominations for presidents of village panchayats. However, no nominations were filed for ward members of panchayat unions and ward members of district panchayat on the first day in Tiruppur, according to the officials.

Out of the 13 panchayat unions in Tiruppur district, Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Mulanur, Palladam, Tiruppur, Uthukuli and Vellakoil will go to polls in the first phase (December 27). The rest of the panchayat unions – Avinashi, Gudimangalam, Kundadam, Madathukulam, Pongalur and Udumalpet – will go to polls in the second phase (December 30).

Candidates may file their nominations between 10 a.m and 5 p.m at the respective panchayat union offices. The last date for filing of nominations is December 16, District Administration officials said.

Udhagamandalam

The rural local body elections in the Nilgiris will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30. On Monday, six persons filed their nominations.

In a press release, the district administration said that voting will be held to elect 393 village panchayat ward members, 35 village panchayat presidents, 59 panchayat union ward members and six district panchayat ward members in the four panchayat unions.

The first phase of polling will be held on December 27, in Coonoor and Kotagiri panchayat unions, while the second phase of polling will be held on December 30 in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur panchayat unions. Nominations can be filed from December 9 to 16, between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. On Monday, six persons filed their nominations for the local body elections, one for the village panchayat president office, and five persons for the village panchayat ward members’ office.