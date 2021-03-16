Fighting on my strength: Kamal

COIMBATORE

16 March 2021 00:01 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said he was fighting on his strength, which was honesty, and not weakness in the opposite camp.

After filing his nomination, Mr. Haasan told reporters that he chose Coimbatore South Assembly constituency because there was an attempt to communally polarise the place. “'There are attempts to destroy communal peace here. I want to be a voice against it.”

Advertising

Advertising

On BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan’s remark that Mr. Haasan would return to acting after the election results, the MNM president said as professionals there was nothing wrong in returning to acting or practising law or medicine. “For me, politics is duty, and that is to serve the people,” the MNM chief said, adding that for him, politics was not a profession, as it was for others.

The incumbent had failed to develop the constituency he said. Be it metro rail or any such big ticket projects, promises were made but never kept. Mr. Haasan claimed that he was not an outsider to the constituency as he had visited it many times, and he had friends there.