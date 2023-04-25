ADVERTISEMENT

FIEO seeks flexible working hours for exporting units

April 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to permit flexible work timings for exporting industries.

The Federation president A. Sakthivel in a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Tuesday said that industries of all sectors had welcomed the flexible working hours announced by the government by amending the Factories Act. However, that was put on hold.

A recent report published by the International Labour Organisation said flexible work timings will bring benefits to economies, businesses, and workers, improve productivity and work-life balance.

Exporting units face unpredictable market conditions and several other challenges. States such as Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have implemented flexible working hours and that is one solution for the exporters. Mr. Sakthivel urged Mr. Stalin to consider flexible working hours for exporting units in the State.

