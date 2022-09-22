FIEO organises capacity building on development of Hosur as export hub

The capacity building programme for an orientation on export potential for MSMEs held in Hosur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A capacity building programme for the development of the district as an export hub was organised under the aegis of Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO) in Hosur on Thursday.

The programme aided by Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) witnessed participation of various supporting entities from banks, GST Central Excise, Retail Trade and Forex of HDFC, District Industries Centre, ECGC Ltd, that form a critical part of the export chain.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines, K. Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General and Regional Head, FIEO said, ample opportunities have opened up globally even as global trade has come down due to myriad factors.

According to him, the Chinese presence in global exports is coming down which could be tapped by MSMEs. “Say for instance, the upcoming Christmas season, where all kinds of Christmas décor used to get exported from China. There are immense opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs to tap into that market,” he says, adding that the Russian and CIS (Common Wealth of Independent States) have similarly opened up the market for exports.

“With EU’s embargo on Russia, India can tap into the Russian market as well,” he adds. There are hi-tech products, food processing and non-leather products for MSMEs to diversify into, says Mr.Unnikrishnan.

The theme of the session focused on the need for the MSMEs in the predominantly manufacturing cluster of Hosur to diversify and shed their dependence on local clientele. The MSMEs need to expore sectors that were less capital intensive and export focused inorder to grow.

K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA; Ramamoorthi, Assistant Director, District Industries Centre; Backiyavelu, Assistant DGFT, Chennai; S,Selvanayaki, Joint Director, FIEO; and Premnathan Anuraj, territory sales head, Retail Trade and Forex, HDFC Bank Ltd, Bengaluru were among the resource persons, who led the capacity building programme.