FIEO organises capacity building on development of Hosur as export hub

The Hindu Bureau HOSUR
September 22, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The capacity building programme for an orientation on export potential for MSMEs held in Hosur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A capacity building programme for the development of the district as an export hub was organised under the aegis of Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO) in Hosur on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme aided by Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) witnessed participation of various supporting entities from banks, GST Central Excise, Retail Trade and Forex of HDFC, District Industries Centre, ECGC Ltd, that form a critical part of the export chain.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines, K. Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General and Regional Head, FIEO said, ample opportunities have opened up globally even as global trade has come down due to myriad factors.

According to him, the Chinese presence in global exports is coming down which could be tapped by MSMEs.  “Say for instance, the upcoming Christmas season, where all kinds of Christmas décor used to get exported from China. There are immense opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs to tap into that market,” he says, adding that the Russian and CIS (Common Wealth of Independent States) have similarly opened up the market for exports. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With EU’s embargo on Russia, India can tap into the Russian market as well,” he adds. There are hi-tech products, food processing and non-leather products for MSMEs to diversify into, says Mr.Unnikrishnan. 

The theme of the session focused on the need for the MSMEs in the predominantly manufacturing cluster of Hosur to diversify and shed their dependence on local clientele. The MSMEs need to expore sectors that were less capital intensive and export focused inorder to grow.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA; Ramamoorthi, Assistant Director, District Industries Centre; Backiyavelu, Assistant DGFT, Chennai; S,Selvanayaki, Joint Director, FIEO; and Premnathan Anuraj, territory sales head, Retail Trade and Forex, HDFC Bank Ltd, Bengaluru were among the resource persons, who led the capacity building programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app