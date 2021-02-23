Coimbatore

FIEO gets new president

A. Sakthivel, founder of Poppys Group of Companies, has been elected president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). Mr. Sakthivel is also the chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and has served as a top functionary in Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, and FIEO too.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 11:48:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/fieo-gets-new-president/article33917259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY