ADVERTISEMENT

Field surveyor, computer operator arrested for cheating, impersonation in Coimbatore

Published - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police have arrested two persons, including a field surveyor of Coimbatore south taluk office, for cheating, impersonation and other charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Arunprathap, 43, a resident of Karthik Nagar at Sowripalayam, and A. Manikandan, 36, of Papanaickenpalayam were arrested based on a complaint lodged by D. Sureshkumar, sub-inspector of land survey, Survey and Land Records Department.

According to the police, Arunprathap and Manikandan had been working as field surveyor at Coimbatore south taluk office and temporary computer operator with election cell at the Collectorate, respectively.

The police said that the accused misused the username and passwords of the complainant and others in his office, with which they gave approval and recommendation for an application that was under process for a name change in a patta. The alleged crime took place on January 5 this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US