Field surveyor, computer operator arrested for cheating, impersonation in Coimbatore

Published - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police have arrested two persons, including a field surveyor of Coimbatore south taluk office, for cheating, impersonation and other charges.

D. Arunprathap, 43, a resident of Karthik Nagar at Sowripalayam, and A. Manikandan, 36, of Papanaickenpalayam were arrested based on a complaint lodged by D. Sureshkumar, sub-inspector of land survey, Survey and Land Records Department.

According to the police, Arunprathap and Manikandan had been working as field surveyor at Coimbatore south taluk office and temporary computer operator with election cell at the Collectorate, respectively.

The police said that the accused misused the username and passwords of the complainant and others in his office, with which they gave approval and recommendation for an application that was under process for a name change in a patta. The alleged crime took place on January 5 this year.

