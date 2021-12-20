Field survey workers demand wages

Field survey workers (FSWs), who the Coimbatore Corporation had engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown period, had petitioned the district administration seeking wages.

In their petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the FSWs said the Corporation had terminated their services on October 31 without paying wages for the month. The last wages they received was the 45-day period starting August 15.

At the time of engaging them on contract, the Corporation had promised to pay ₹15,000 a worker a month at ₹500 a day for carrying out door-to-door survey to check if residents showed fever symptoms, had chronic ailments, and had taken vaccination. This was during the second wave of the pandemic this year.

Though the Corporation had recruited 40 workers a ward for the 20 wards in the East Zone, it terminated a number of people saying they were underperformers. At the time of termination, around 100 of them were on the Corporation’s payroll, the petitioners said and sought wages for having worked in October this year.

‘Act against cattle smugglers’

Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam petitioned the district administration seeking action against those who smuggled cattle to Kerala. The outfit said, in violation of rules, native species cattle was smuggled in containers for beef to Kerala. In its estimate, 10 lakh to 15 lakh cattle was being smuggled a month.

Though the rules stipulate transporting not more than five animals in a vehicle, the smugglers usually carried upto 40 animals. The administration should rope in the Coimabtore Rural police personnel, Animal Husbandry Department and Transport Department officials to check the illegal transportation, the outfit appealed and sought invocation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

‘Remove encroachments’

The Coimbatore unit of the Communist Party of India appealed to the district administration to remove encroachments on footpath. In a petition, the party said encroachment by shopkeepers on footpath on commercial streets had resulted in pedestrians walking on the street. This led to traffic congestion and accidents. It also appealed to the administration to ask the Corporation to construct an urban primary health centre on Ramar Kovil Street in Ukkadam and dredge the canal in Ward 81.