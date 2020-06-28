Field Marshal Manekshaw remembered on 12th death anniversary

The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, organised a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Y.V.K. Mohan, Commandant of DSSC, Wellington, laid the wreath at the final resting place of the former Chief of the Army Staff at the Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery in Udhagamandalam, a press release said.

As Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Manekshaw led the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh in 13 days.

In his early days in the Indian Army, he fought in the Second World War in Myanmar and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in 1942. He had also served as the Commandant of Infantry School, Mhow, and the DSSC, Wellington.

In a career spanning over four decades, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal in 1973 and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. He settled down at Wellington upon his retirement and died on June 27, 2008 at the age of 94.