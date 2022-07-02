FICCI FLO urged to adopt school

Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has asked FICCI Flo to adopt a school to make education accessible to the underprivileged while highlighting how some children from her NGO were training to become future nurses.

Kiran Bedi was at the FICCI Flo to talk about leadership, motivation and its importance through her book “Fearless Governance”.

Dr. Bedi spoke on how she took up the post of Inspector General-Delhi Prisons bringing about several reforms in Tihar jail by starting a detox centre for drug addicts, yoga classes and a dental clinic with the support of volunteers.

Sangeeta Chetan, Chairperson, FICCI Flo, Coimbatore Chapter, Jayanthi Manohar, Day Chair, Suman Bathija, secretary, and Meena, treasurer, FICCI Flo, Coimbatore Chapter, and Rama Rajsekhar, Vice-Chair, FICCI Flo, Coimbatore Chapter, took part.