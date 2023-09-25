ADVERTISEMENT

FICCI FLO launches ‘Go Green, Breath Clean’ initiative in Coimbatore

September 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Coimbatore, in collaboration with Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), launched an awareness programme titled ‘Go Green, Breathe Clean’ on Monday. The initiative aligns with the global celebration of the Environmental Health Day.

The main event on September 26 will include a plastic waste ‘plogging’ run — a blend of jogging and picking up litter — aimed at improving both public health and environmental well-being. Ripu Daman Bevli, an environmentalist and social activist known as the ‘Plogman of India’, will lead this initiative from multiple locations across Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A painting competition themed “Impact of Plastic Usage on the Environment” was held for senior school students in the city, encouraging them to express their concerns creatively. The winning entries will be awarded at a function on September 26.

CONNECT WITH US