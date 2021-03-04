Fibre testing laboratory opened at SISPA

Coimbatore

04 March 2021 23:36 IST

The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) on Thursday inaugurated a dedicated laboratory at the South India Spinners’ Association (SISPA) building.

According to a press release, the laboratory will have fibre testing equipment that will benefit the SISPA members. Under an agreement between the two Associations, SITRA will offer a special package of charges for the tests offered to SISPA members. There are plans to get ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for the laboratory. Further, members of SISPA, who are mostly in the MSME sector, can use SITRA’s expertise to find solution to technical issues. It is also planned to work together to ensure that SITRA’s expertise in the field of training personnel at all levels are used for the benefit of SISPA member mills.

The press release added that SITRA offers consultations to textile units on a variety of subjects, including modernisation, cost reduction, techno-economic viability, diagnostic studies, energy conservation, work assignments and productivity improvement. A Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles (CoE-Meditech) is also established at SITRA.

A technical session was held where SITRA’s experts presented three papers.

V. Soundararajan, former president of SISPA, inaugurated the lab.