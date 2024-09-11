Fever detection camps underway in Erode along inter-state boundary 

To prevent new cases of dengue, the Health Department has started conducting fever detection camps in villages located at Talavadi and Bargur hills, which borders Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Government has notified dengue fever as an epidemic after the State reported over 25,000 dengue cases this year. In Erode district, where incessant rains over the last month has led to the reporting of several fever cases, four active dengue cases were also reported this month. The department, in response, set up the medical camps as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Somasundaram informed The Hindu that the camps are being conducted in villages where fever cases have been reported. People showing symptoms are being admitted to the nearest hospitals. Additionally, the government hospitals have increased the number of doctors and staff, while the local bodies have been tasked with carrying out anti-dengue operations. Moreover, the local bodies have appointed domestic breeding checkers to control the breeding of mosquitoes.

An official said vehicle movements at the inter-state border at Talavadi, Bargur and Pulinjur check posts near Hasanur were being monitored regularly and people with fever cases were taken to the hospitals. The official said a spike in cases was reported in Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru, all in Karnataka, and hence intense monitoring is being done in the border villages. The official added that no deaths related to dengue were reported so far in the district while four persons are under treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.