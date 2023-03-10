ADVERTISEMENT

Fever camps held across Erode district

March 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Health staff screening people during a camp held in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Fever camps to check for viral infection were held at 45 locations in all the 14 blocks in the district on Friday.

Since there has been a rise in viral infection, the Health Department announced that camps would be held at 1,000 places across the State where people would be screened for fever and other symptoms for flu.

Health officials said five camps each were held in the 14 blocks both in the morning and evening and people were screened and tablets were given. They said camps were also held at places where more than three infection cases were reported.

Doctors asked parents not to panic if their children were suffering from fever and asked them not to send them to schools. “If a person is suffering from fever, he/she should be isolated at home for three days,” they added.

The doctors said symptoms of the infection were body ache, throat pain, cough and fever. They asked people to consult a doctor and not go in for over-the-counter medicines.

