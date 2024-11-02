ADVERTISEMENT

Feud over bursting crackers: 12 arrested for assaulting family, neighbours in Salem

Updated - November 02, 2024 04:58 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 12 people allegedly attacked residents of Poosamaickanur in Salem on Friday (November 1, 2024) after a altercation erupted over the bursting of crackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening, the nephew of S. Sathishkumar, 38, a photographer and resident of Poosanaickanur near Perumapatti, was bursting crackers at a school ground in the village, where the 12-member group people, in an inebriated state, were also bursting crackers. They got into a fight with Sathishkumar’s nephew, who complained to his uncle about the incident.

The gang later came to Sathishkumar’s house and began arguing with him and his family members, the police said. Sathishkumar, unable to stave them off, went into the house and locked it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang then broke into the house, attacked Sathishkumar and his family, and destroyed the computer and television sets inside the house. They also allegedly attacked other residents who tried to come to Sathishkumar’s rescue. Some of them recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media. The purported visuals of the incident have now gone viral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the attack, Sathishkumar, his neighbours Selvaraj, Venkatachalam, and Jayakumar sustained injuries, and were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

The Steel Plant Police have registered a case under Sections 191 (2), (3), 296 (b), 115 (2), 118 (1), 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. Section 3 (1) (r) (s) (t) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked as Sathishkumar belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

On Friday, the police arrested Nandhakumar, 29, Jeevanandham, 20, Ranganathan, 20, Suresh Kesavan, 26, Vimal, 27, Nandhakumar, 19, Manikandan, 23, and five minors in connection with the incident. All of them are residents of Naickenpatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US