A group of 12 people allegedly attacked residents of Poosamaickanur in Salem on Friday (November 1, 2024) after a altercation erupted over the bursting of crackers.

On Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening, the nephew of S. Sathishkumar, 38, a photographer and resident of Poosanaickanur near Perumapatti, was bursting crackers at a school ground in the village, where the 12-member group people, in an inebriated state, were also bursting crackers. They got into a fight with Sathishkumar’s nephew, who complained to his uncle about the incident.

The gang later came to Sathishkumar’s house and began arguing with him and his family members, the police said. Sathishkumar, unable to stave them off, went into the house and locked it.

The gang then broke into the house, attacked Sathishkumar and his family, and destroyed the computer and television sets inside the house. They also allegedly attacked other residents who tried to come to Sathishkumar’s rescue. Some of them recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media. The purported visuals of the incident have now gone viral.

In the attack, Sathishkumar, his neighbours Selvaraj, Venkatachalam, and Jayakumar sustained injuries, and were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

The Steel Plant Police have registered a case under Sections 191 (2), (3), 296 (b), 115 (2), 118 (1), 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. Section 3 (1) (r) (s) (t) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked as Sathishkumar belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

On Friday, the police arrested Nandhakumar, 29, Jeevanandham, 20, Ranganathan, 20, Suresh Kesavan, 26, Vimal, 27, Nandhakumar, 19, Manikandan, 23, and five minors in connection with the incident. All of them are residents of Naickenpatti.