Festival special train to Jabalpur from today

Advance reservations are open

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced festival special trains between Jabalpur and Coimbatore.

According to a release, train no. 02198 Jabalpur – Coimbatore weekly superfast festival special train will depart from Jabalpur at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from January 16 to March 27 and reach Coimbatore at 4.05 a.m. on Mondays.

Train no. 02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur weekly super fast festival special train will depart from Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. on Mondays from January 18 to March 29 and reach Jabalpur at 8 a.m on Wednesdays.

The train will have one AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tier, nine sleeper class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The train will stop at Narasinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Mangalore Junction. Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur and Palakkad, it said. Advance reservations for the trains are open.