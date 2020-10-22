Festival season pushes price of fruits, flowers in Erode

With a few days left for Saraswati and Ayudha pujas, wholesale and retail markets are bustling as people started to purchase essential items like flowers, fruits, pumpkin and puffed rice here on Thursday.

Commercial and business establishments are on the path of recovery after the lockdown as Saraswati and Ayudha pujas were the major festivals to be celebrated during the pandemic. With two days left for the celebrations, sale of puja items had picked up at the wholesale and retail markets in the city. Sale of puffed rice, fruits and puja items have begun while sale of flowers, sugarcane, flowers, mango leaves, banana plants are expected to be at its peak on Friday and Saturday. “The prices of most of the puja items had gone up significantly”, said K. Sumathi of Chinnamuthu Street. She said that apple is sold at ₹ 180 a kg while pomegranate is sold at over ₹140 a kg.

While ash gourd is sold for ₹ 20 to ₹ 25 a kg, price of flowers has increased by over 30% to 40% in the past few days and will see further increase in the next three days. “Only during puja festival, the price of flowers and fruits touch its peak as they demand is very high”, said Kannan, a wholesaler. He said that prices of coconut, fruits and flowers will be on the rise till puja is over as people will purchase the items despite high prices. “It is an auspicious occasion and people will not hesitate to spend it on goddess”, he added.