Festival expo on at Poompuhar showroom

23 December 2020 23:34 IST

An exhibition to mark Christmas, New Year and Pongal, “Festival Expo”, began at Poompuhar showroom at Anna Pattu Maligai, near Valluvar Statue, here on Wednesday.

A Christmas crib, rosewood panels, rosewood 3D paintings, dolls, saris, decorative and gift items for the festival season are on display at the exhibition that was inaugurated by T.G. Vinay, Director, Sericulture Department. Other items include wood products and toys for children. The new arrivals are sari varieties such as Madurai sungudi, Chettinad cotton, silk cotton, Madurai ritham and Pochampalli and towel varieties.

Poompuhar has also launched tumbler, bowl, water bottle, plate, children’s tether and tiffin box that are made from neem. Officials said that a sales target of ₹5 lakh had been fixed for the exhibition and a special discount of 10% was being offered on all purchases. The prices of products ranged from ₹100 to ₹5000. All debit and credit cards will be accepted without service charge. In Erode, the exhibition with similar products, including the Christmas crib, began at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road. It will be on till January 18, next year.

Officials said the prices of products ranged from ₹50 to ₹15,000.