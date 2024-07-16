Fertiliser available in sufficient supply in Erode, says Joint Director of Agriculture

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has said there was sufficient stock of fertilisers for cultivation in the district and has warned retailers against selling fertilisers at higher price.

In a release, S. Vengatesan, Joint Director of Agriculture in Erode District, mentioned that various crops such as paddy, sugarcane, groundnut, maize, sesame, banana, turmeric, vegetables, and tapioca are extensively grown in the district. Farmers start cultivation in the Tamil months of Aani (June and July) and Aadi (July and August), and there is an ample supply of fertilisers. The available stock of fertilisers includes urea 7,636 tonnes, D.A.P 2,448 tonnes, potash 2,477 tonnes, complex 15,427 tonnes, and superphosphate 1,045 tonnes. Fertilisers have also been stocked at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) and private fertilizer shops and are available for purchase.

The release asked wholesalers not to sell fertilisers to other districts or procure from other districts. Also, related documents should be carried vehicles transporting fertilisers for retail sale. Dealers have also been asked not to stock fertilisers at unauthorised places and cautioned against procuring fertilisers from unauthorised distributors. If violations were found, the license of the shop would be cancelled, the Department warned.

