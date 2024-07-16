GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fertiliser available in sufficient supply in Erode, says Joint Director of Agriculture

Published - July 16, 2024 07:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has said there was sufficient stock of fertilisers for cultivation in the district and has warned retailers against selling fertilisers at higher price.

In a release, S. Vengatesan, Joint Director of Agriculture in Erode District, mentioned that various crops such as paddy, sugarcane, groundnut, maize, sesame, banana, turmeric, vegetables, and tapioca are extensively grown in the district. Farmers start cultivation in the Tamil months of Aani (June and July) and Aadi (July and August), and there is an ample supply of fertilisers. The available stock of fertilisers includes urea 7,636 tonnes, D.A.P 2,448 tonnes, potash 2,477 tonnes, complex 15,427 tonnes, and superphosphate 1,045 tonnes. Fertilisers have also been stocked at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) and private fertilizer shops and are available for purchase.

The release asked wholesalers not to sell fertilisers to other districts or procure from other districts. Also, related documents should be carried vehicles transporting fertilisers for retail sale. Dealers have also been asked not to stock fertilisers at unauthorised places and cautioned against procuring fertilisers from unauthorised distributors. If violations were found, the license of the shop would be cancelled, the Department warned.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.