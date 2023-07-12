ADVERTISEMENT

Female wild elephant found dead outside forest near Coimbatore

July 12, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Forest Department officials said the carcass was found, decomposing, on a plot of land close to the Thadagam reserve forest; the cause of death has not yet been ascertained

The Hindu Bureau

Frontline staff of the Forest Department spotted the carcass in a decomposing state, during a patrol on July 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A female wild elephant was found dead outside a forest near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. A total of 14 elephants have died of various reasons in the Coimbatore Forest Division this year.

Forest Department officials said the carcass was found on a patta plot of land, close to a reserve forest, falling under the Thadagam north forest beat. Frontline staff of the Department spotted the carcass in a decomposing state, during a patrol on Wednesday morning. They immediately alerted higher officials.

Divisional Forest Officer N. Jayaraj and Coimbatore forest range officer Arun Kumar went to the spot and inspected the carcass. Mr. Jayaraj told The Hindu that arrangements have been made for a post-mortem examination of the carcass.

According to the Department, the cow elephant is believed to have died a few days ago. The cause of the death of the pachyderm will be ascertained based on the post-mortem findings.

