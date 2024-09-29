ADVERTISEMENT

Female teacher arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

Published - September 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested a female teacher of a private school in Coimbatore district on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The arrested has been identified as S. Sowndarya, 32, a resident of Udayampalayam in Coimbatore.

The police said that Sowndarya was working as a teacher in a private school near Annur in the district for the past six months.

The Annur police received a complaint from a woman on Saturday, accusing the teacher of having sexually assaulted her 13-year-old daughter.

The police investigated her complaint and found out that the accused had asked the girl to come to a deserted place in the early hours of Saturday and sexually assaulted her. The girl came out of the house when her parents were asleep, said the police.

The complaint was forwarded to the All Women Police Station, Mettupalayam, where a case was registered against the teacher for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. She was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial remand.

