Female sex ratio at birth touches 953 in Namakkal, highest in 10 years

March 11, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Namakkal

Following various initiatives taken by the district administration, the female sex ratio at birth in Namakkal district touched 953 this year, the highest in the past 10 years. District Collector Shreya P. Singh recently received an award from the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in this regard.

According to the 2011 census, there are 17.26 lakh people in Namakkal district, including 8.57 lakh women. To increase the female birth ratio in the district, the Union and State governments implemented various schemes that include reducing the infant mortality rate, the maternal mortality rate, female infanticide, and child marriage.

The district administration conducted awareness campaigns for anganwadi workers to curb child marriages. Awareness meetings were conducted for school students on child marriage and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A separate WhatsApp number (94861-11098) was provided to students to report their problems. If the children text “hi” to that number, district administration will immediately contact them and solve the problem. In February 2023 alone, 542 children contacted this number.

Likewise, pregnant women were sensitised to regular checkups and vaccinations.

Ms. Shreya said that from January 2022 to December 2022, the administration received 230 child marriage complaints. Of those 65 marriages were stopped, and cases were registered in the remaining 165 cases. The child mortality rate, which was 12.4 per 1,000 births in 2021 -22, has been reduced to 11.4 in 2022–23 in Namakkal district. The higher order birth rate in Kolli Hills, which was 19.9% in 2021–22, has now dropped to 13.1% in 2022–23. Following various awareness programmes, the teenage pregnancy rate, which was 516 in 2021, was reduced to 171 in 2022, Ms. Shreya Singh added.

The Collector said that in Namakkal district, the female sex ratio increased to 953 per 1,000 male children in 2022–2023, the highest in 10 years. The ratio was 873 in 2015-16; 868 in 2016-17; 919 in 2017-18; 935 in 2018-19; 939 in 2019-20; 943 in 2020-21, and 941 in 2021-22. Appreciating the efforts taken by the district administration, the Chief Minister awarded third prize to Namakkal district for increasing the female birth ratio during the International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, Ms. Shreya said.