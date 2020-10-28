Female elephant found dead

ERODE

28 October 2020 00:09 IST

A 25-year-old female elephant was found dead at Kadambur Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division here on Tuesday.

During patrol, forest personnel found the carcass at Ponaikadu in Anaikarai beat and alerted senior officials. A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinarian of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, carried out a post-mortem that revealed that the elephant died due to ulceration. Samples of vital organs were lifted and sent to laboratory analysis. After autopsy, the carcass was left to nature.

