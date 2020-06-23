Female elephant found dead

A female elephant was found dead at Pethikuttai in Sirumugai Forest Range on Tuesday.

Forest Department officials said that a team of forest officials were patrolling at Pethikuttai beat on Monday evening when they discovered a foul smell emanating from Ottrai Kan Paalam in the forest area. However, as a herd of elephants was at the spot, the team could not examine the cause. On Tuesday morning, the officials went back to the spot and found the carcass of a female elephant, according to the officials.

As per the instructions of District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, the carcass was autopsied on Tuesday. Estimated to be around 28 years old, the female elephant’s liver was found to be damaged, which might have resulted in reduced intake of food and its eventual death, officials noted.