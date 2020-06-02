Coimbatore

Female elephant found dead

A female elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division here on Monday. The carcass of the elephant aged between five and seven was found in a gorge and post-mortem findings indicated that the elephant could have died of fall from a height of about 20 feet.

According to Forest Department officials, a patrol team sensed foul smell from a gorge at Iruttuppallam beat coming under Kallar reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range on Monday morning and found the carcass.

Rajesh Kumar, assistant veterinary officer from Thekkampatti, autopsied the carcass in the presence of Forest Range Officer S. Selvaraj and representatives from two non-governmental organisations.

