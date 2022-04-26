Female elephant found dead with stillborn calf in Coimbatore district

A female adult elephant, which was found dead with a stillborn calf at Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore district on Monday, died due to complications during delivery, as per the findings of the autopsy carried out on Tuesday.

According to the Forest Department, the carcasses of the female elephant and the stillborn male calf was found at Irattaikann Palam area within the Mothur Pethikuttai reserve forest. A team of forest staff found it on Monday near the water storage area of the Bhavani Sagar reservoir while patrolling.

On Tuesday, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division A. Sukumar and assistant veterinary surgeon C. Thiyagarajan from Sirumugai commenced the autopsy in the presence of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, forest officials and representatives from NGOs. Mr. Sukumar said that the female elephant was estimated to have been around 21 years old and died within the past two days.

The stillborn male calf was estimated to be around 21 months old, while the gestation period for an elephant is around 22 months, he said. Due to maternal complications while delivering the calf, the elephant could have suffered severe bleeding and abortion of its uterus, which led to hypovolemic shock and its eventual death, Mr. Sukumar said.

This is the third elephant that was found dead in Sirumugai forest range within a period of one month, as the carcass a female adult elephant was found partially submerged in the water storage area of Bhavani Sagar reservoir at Mayilmokkai on March 28 and a sub-adult female elephant was found dead in Moolaiyur on March 31.

Unlike the first two elephants, the third deceased elephant did not have any liver damage and its liver was found to be “pale and devoid of blood,” the Forest Veterinary Officer noted.

With this, the number of elephant deaths so far in this year in the Coimbatore Forest Division increased to nine. The total number of elephant mortalities in Coimbatore district in the first four months of this year, including the four deaths in the Pollachi Division of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, has gone up to 13.

Eom/RAK