Female elephant found dead with pre-partum complications in Denkanikottai

A female elephant was found dead of pre-partum complications inside Tholluvabatta reserve forest in Denkanikottai forest range on Friday. The elephant, around 30 years of age, was found carrying a fully mature calf about to be delivered at the time of death.

Speaking to The Hindu, K.Karthikeyani, Wildlife Warden, Hosur Forest Division, said, upon receiving information about a dead elephant deep inside the forest, a team consisting of WLW, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Veterinarian, an NGO representative, along with local village council representative inspected the spot.

A three-hour-long autopsy revealed the female elephant was carrying a fully mature calf inside. The elephant is suspected to have died of uterine inertia, caused by the malposition of the fetus, causing death by shock.

“The mother was left to nature inside the forest, while the calf is preserved in formalin. Once we get the consent of the Chief Wildlife Warden, the calf will be preserved for educational purposes,” Ms. Karthikeyani said.