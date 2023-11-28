HamberMenu
Female elephant found dead in Kadambur hills

November 28, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a female elephant, aged 35, was found in a forest in Kadambur hills here on Tuesday.

During patrol, forest staff found the carcass at Gundri Pirivu in Kadambur forest range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and alerted senior officials. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, performed postmortem and vital samples were sent for laboratory tests. Officials said the cause of the death would be known only after the postmortem report is available.

Officials said the State government has issued guidelines under the Elephant Death Audit Framework, and based on the rules for conducting postmortem of elephants, a member of an NGO, and a local body representative were present. The postmortem was conducted following the rules.

