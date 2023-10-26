ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant found dead in forest near Coimbatore

October 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant was found dead in a forest area of Sirumugai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday.

Field staff of the Forest Department found the carcass of the elephant when they were on a patrol at Veerappan Kuttai, in Odanthurai forest beat of Sirumugai range.

According to the Department, wild boars scavenged the carcass that is believed to be a few days old. As per the preliminary findings of the Department, the elephant is suspected to have died of an accidental fall. The post-mortem examination on the carcass will be performed on Friday.

