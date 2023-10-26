HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Female elephant found dead in forest near Coimbatore

October 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant was found dead in a forest area of Sirumugai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday.

Field staff of the Forest Department found the carcass of the elephant when they were on a patrol at Veerappan Kuttai, in Odanthurai forest beat of Sirumugai range.

According to the Department, wild boars scavenged the carcass that is believed to be a few days old. As per the preliminary findings of the Department, the elephant is suspected to have died of an accidental fall. The post-mortem examination on the carcass will be performed on Friday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.