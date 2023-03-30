Female elephant found dead in forest area in Erode

March 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ERODE

The carcass of a female elephant, aged about 30, was found in the forest area in Germalam range of the Hasanur forest division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday.

During patrol, forest personnel found the carcass and alerted senior officials.

S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, performed autopsy as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change guidelines and Elephant Death Audit Framework.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

