Female elephant found dead in Anchetty forest range

A 35-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Anchetty forest range in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

The post-mortem examination has revealed that the elephant had died of starvation due to difficulty in food intake.

According to the District WildLife Warden K. Karthikeyani, the left posterior jaw bone and right anterior jaw bone were found fractured, which may have been due to injury during infighting. Externally, no injury was found in the mouth, and the teeth were intact without any damage.

“A wildlife case has been booked and the samples collected from the teeth will be sent for forensic analysis to confirm or rule out any chemical residue.”