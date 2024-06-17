GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Female elephant found dead in Anchetty forest range

Published - June 17, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Anchetty forest range in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

The post-mortem examination has revealed that the elephant had died of starvation due to difficulty in food intake.

According to the District WildLife Warden K. Karthikeyani, the left posterior jaw bone and right anterior jaw bone were found fractured, which may have been due to injury during infighting. Externally, no injury was found in the mouth, and the teeth were intact without any damage.

“A wildlife case has been booked and the samples collected from the teeth will be sent for forensic analysis to confirm or rule out any chemical residue.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.