Female elephant dies in fight with tusker near Valparai

A female elephant that was found dead near Upper Aliyar within the limits of Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday, could have died in a fight with a male elephant, according to veterinarians.
A team comprising A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, E.Vijayaraghavan, veterinary surgeon of ATR, and Govindaraj, assistant veterinarian from Valparai, conducted the post-mortem of the carcass on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The veterinarians opined that the deceased elephant, aged between 40 and 50, could have died of profuse blood loss, after being attacked by a male elephant, a few days ago.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Frontline staff of the Forest Department found the carcass near Upper Aliyar within Kadamparai section of Valparai forest range while returning after a patrol around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The carcass was buried at the same place after the post-mortem.
ADVERTISEMENT