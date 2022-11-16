Female elephant dies in fight with tusker near Valparai

November 16, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant that was found dead near Upper Aliyar within the limits of Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday, could have died in a fight with a male elephant, according to veterinarians.

A team comprising A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, E.Vijayaraghavan, veterinary surgeon of ATR, and Govindaraj, assistant veterinarian from Valparai, conducted the post-mortem of the carcass on Wednesday.

The veterinarians opined that the deceased elephant, aged between 40 and 50, could have died of profuse blood loss, after being attacked by a male elephant, a few days ago.

Frontline staff of the Forest Department found the carcass near Upper Aliyar within Kadamparai section of Valparai forest range while returning after a patrol around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The carcass was buried at the same place after the post-mortem.

