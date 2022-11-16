  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Female elephant dies in fight with tusker near Valparai

November 16, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant that was found dead near Upper Aliyar within the limits of Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday, could have died in a fight with a male elephant, according to veterinarians.

A team comprising A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, E.Vijayaraghavan, veterinary surgeon of ATR, and Govindaraj, assistant veterinarian from Valparai, conducted the post-mortem of the carcass on Wednesday.

The veterinarians opined that the deceased elephant, aged between 40 and 50, could have died of profuse blood loss, after being attacked by a male elephant, a few days ago.

Frontline staff of the Forest Department found the carcass near Upper Aliyar within Kadamparai section of Valparai forest range while returning after a patrol around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The carcass was buried at the same place after the post-mortem.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / wildlife / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.