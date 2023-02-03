Female elephant died of complications triggered by acute anaemia, say veterinarians 

February 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A female elephant that was found dead within the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday could have died of complications triggered by acute anaemia, said veterinarians who conducted the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Friday.

The carcass was found at Neelampathy in Thadagam reserve forest area of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday evening.

A team comprising Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, government veterinarians Jayabharathi and Venugopal conducted the post-mortem examination.

According to Dr. Sukumar, the deceased elephant was aged above 40. It did not have external injuries. When examined, the veterinarians found that the elephant did not have adequate intake of fodder for a day or more.

After examining the internal organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, the veterinarians said that the elephant could have died of various complications caused by acute anaemia. The anaemia could have led to hypoxia, sternal recumbency resulting in cardiopulmonary stress, shock and death, they said.

Forest Department officials and members from non-governmental organisations were present during the autopsy.