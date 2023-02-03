ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant died of complications triggered by acute anaemia, say veterinarians 

February 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The carcass was found at Neelampathy in Thadagam reserve forest area of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore district on Thursday evening

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant that was found dead within the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday could have died of complications triggered by acute anaemia, said veterinarians who conducted the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Friday.

The carcass was found at Neelampathy in Thadagam reserve forest area of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday evening.

A team comprising Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, government veterinarians Jayabharathi and Venugopal conducted the post-mortem examination.

According to Dr. Sukumar, the deceased elephant was aged above 40. It did not have external injuries. When examined, the veterinarians found that the elephant did not have adequate intake of fodder for a day or more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After examining the internal organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, the veterinarians said that the elephant could have died of various complications caused by acute anaemia. The anaemia could have led to hypoxia, sternal recumbency resulting in cardiopulmonary stress, shock and death, they said.

Forest Department officials and members from non-governmental organisations were present during the autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US