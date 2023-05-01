Female elephant could have died of lung disease: veterinarian

May 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The female elephant, carcass of which was found in a reserve forest of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Sunday, could have died of a lung disease, as per the post-mortem findings.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar autopsied the carcass on Monday in the presence of District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, Forest Department staff and members from non-governmental organisations.

He said the elephant, aged between 16 and 18, could have died six days ago, possibly due to a lung disease. He said the small intestine of the elephant was empty while traces of dung were found in the large intestine and the rectum.

The carcass was found in Thadagam reserve forest of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Sunday evening.

